beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Seventeen whisk you away into an ethereal world in Japanese 'Fallin' Flower' MV

Seventeen have unveiled a fantastical MV for their upcoming 2nd Japanese single, "Fallin' Flower".

Set for release physically this April 1, Seventeen's 2nd Japanese single album 'Fallin' Flower' contains a total of 3 tracks including "Fallin Flower" as well as the Japanese versions of "Good To Me" and "Smile Flower". 

In the MV, the Seventeen members seem to transcend various otherworldly dimensions, uniting together in the end. Be whisked away into Seventeen's mysterious universe above!

1

quark12395993 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

This is a visual feast. 🤩🤩🤩🤩

badvolkan91240 pts 58 minutes ago 0
58 minutes ago

Damn...

Jun is sooooo gorgeous, a real natural beauty

