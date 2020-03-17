'Itaewon Class's Lee Joo Young bares her natural side for 'Harper's Bazaar'

One of the hottest rookie stars of JTBC's 'Itaewon Class', actress Lee Joo Young captivated readers with her unblemished, natural side in the latest issue of 'Harper's Bazaar'!

For the warm, natural toned pictorial, Lee Joo Young bared her real self in simple, monotone styles, translucent makeup, and wet, messy hair. During her interview, Lee Joo Young commented on her popular transgender character Ma Hyun Yi in 'Itaewon Class'. "I just tried to stay true to Hyun Yi's feelings within the script each time, rather than becoming hung up on Hyun Yi's given frame," the actress revealed.

Regarding her resolve to move forward, Lee Joo Young displayed her depth by relaying, "I never really think of myself as anyone special or great. When I look around me, the world is full of people who are more talented and more hardworking than me. I told myself instead, 'I'm nothing special, so I'll just do my own thing'."

Have you been watching JTBC's 'Itaewon Class' with Lee Joo Young?

