Oh My Girl to make a comeback next month

According to an exclusive report on March 18, Oh My Girl will be making a comeback next month just in time for spring!

Reportedly, the Oh My Girl members are currently busy with final preparations for their comeback, set for some time in late April. The comeback will be with a mini album and a lovely spring-themed title track. However, it's currently uncertain whether or not member Jiho, who announced a hiatus from promotions due to anxiety issues earlier this year, will be participating in this comeback.



This will mark Oh My Girl's first comeback in approximately 8 months, as well as their first comeback after garnering attention through Mnet's 'Queendom'. Stay tuned for updates!

