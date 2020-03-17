Seventeen's Hoshi shares his love for singing and rapping as well as dancing in solo 'Elle' pictorial

Seventeen's Hoshi will be featured in his first ever solo pictorial since debut, in the April issue of 'Elle' magazine!

The artistic solo pictorial took on the theme of a 'Last Dance', painting Hoshi's artistic side through dramatic, moody lighting. In his interview, Hoshi gave his honest thoughts on the difficulties of creating choreography. He said, "You can only obtain good results if you're working toward it because it's what you want to do, and the members understand that. Also when it's difficult, I get a lot of help from other choreographers and many people around me. I'm lucky to have many great people by my side."

Hoshi also accentuated his love for his career as an idol in all areas, sharing, "There has been so much focus on the 'performer' side of me until now, but I also love singing and rap and I want to become even better in those areas too. Singing and dancing on stage is still such a fun thing for me that I do not think of it as 'work'."

