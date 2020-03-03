7

3

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi gains attention for her lovely visuals and great acting skills

'Itaewon Class' actress Kim Da Mi is the new hot topic as her popularity continues to soar for her role as Jo Yi Seo on 'Itaewon Class.'

Recent updates from her label ANDu Entertainment show off the actress's gorgeous and unique visuals in her new trademark bob cut. Her duality is definitely her strong point as she can rock both cute and chic looks. 

She has already earned herself the nickname of 'human hamster' and is receiving the love of many fans. 

Check out more pictures below!

yatsua102 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

She is a rookie actress but she is already so great ! She is the main character in the action movie The Witch part 1 : the subversion, and she is incredible ! Choi Woo shik (Parasite) is also in this film :D

Dumbuya_Isatou1,732 pts 23 minutes ago
23 minutes ago

I love her acting.. itaewon class she did great on her part...I love everything about her...I can't wait for her and park seo joon to start their romantic scenes

