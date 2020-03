Rocket Punch's Juri definitely has hearts racing with her newest ASMR segment.

The adorable rookie idol aced her first time doing ASMR and adorably stole viewers' hearts as she repeated pickup lines in English, Japanese, and Korean! Although the lines could be corny to some, they are definitely cute and appealing coming from Juri!

Rocket Punch recently came out with their newest title track "Bouncy" three weeks ago.