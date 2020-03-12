'Heart Signal' Kang Sung Wook's sentence commuted to 2 and a half years for sexual assault, family curses and makes a scene

Musical actor and 'Heart Signal' member Kang Sung Wook sentence has been commuted.

On March 12th, during an appeals trial, the Seoul High Court's Detective Division 10 commuted Kang Sung Wook's prison term to 2 years and 6 months of prison time. The court had previously charged him and his accomplice, a male friend from university, to 5 years in prison for sexual assault. The two were also sentenced to complete 40 hours of a sexual violence treatment program and were ordered not to work in companies including those associated with minors and the disabled. The court previously ruled that they were guilty of indecent assault. He has been in jail since July 30, 2019.



According to reports, back in 2017, Kang Sung Wook, a male friend, and two women employed at a bar got together for a meal at a restaurant. Kang Sung Wook and his friend invited the two women to his friend's home by offering an additional service charge. Though one woman left early, the other woman was prevented from leaving by Kang Sung Wook and his friend, who assaulted her. The victim is said to be receiving treatment for severe mental trauma.



The court stated: "Although it is hard to determine whether the victim experienced bodily harm, but her statements on the assault line up and it is hard to say that her story is falsified. The victim was diagnosed with acute stress disorder because of the assault."





After the ruling, relatives of Kang Sung Wook were then seen dropping to the floor while yelling and cursing, saying:





"We gave you all the evidence, why won't you acknowledge it?"

"What are you going to do to that young boy?"

"I have something to say to the court!"

They were eventually forcibly escorted out for disturbing the court room.