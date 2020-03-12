4

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Momoland's Hyebin shows off her unexpected sexy side in a video fashion shoot for bnt

Momoland's Hyebin surprised fans with a surprising but refreshing hidden side of her.

The idol recently got some spotlight while participating in a video fashion shoot with bnt. Although Momoland is known for their cute and spunky concepts, member Hyebin showed that she has more to offer in this video by giving off power gazes to the camera. Rocking a number of different outfits, Hyebin shows off her more mature side that's bound to gain her more attention.

Check out the video below. 

Jaycaleb8642 pts 17 minutes ago 0
17 minutes ago

"Unexpected sexy side"??? - You been living under a rock? lol smh

