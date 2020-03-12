6

Actor Sung Hoon picks out the 'I Live Alone' cast member he thinks would be the worst at dating

Actor Sung Hoon revealed that he thinks one particular 'I Live Alone' cast member will be the worst at dating.

He appeared as a guest on the March 12th radio broadcast of 'Kim Young Chul's Power FM' where he was promoting his movie 'Are We In Love' alongside his co-star Kim So Eun

Kim Young Chul stated that this movie would make people want to fall in love, and asked Sung Hoon which of the 'I Live Alone' panelists would be the worst at dating. Sung Hoon jokingly replied: "I think Kian84 would be the biggest issue", bringing about laughter with his statement regarding the webcomic artist's clueless and goofy nature. 

Netizens have been commenting:

"My friend's ideal type is Kian84 though..."

"Just don't get caught by gold diggers Kian84."

"I've actually never seen Kian84 with a woman before in public."

