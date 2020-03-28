VIXX's Ravi opens up about student who dented his Porsche

VIXX's Ravi opened up about the student who dented his Porsche.



Ravi previously made headlines when an anonymous college student revealed his girlfriend had dented the VIXX member's Porsche, but Ravi had been gracious enough to let them go without a worry. On the March 28th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', Ravi explained, "A young couple ran into my parked car with an electric scooter. I decided not to receive any payment for damages."



After reading the messages, Lee Soo Geun commented, "Usually, people don't reveal who they are like this," and Ravi responded embarrassed, "To be honest, I didn't expect for the world to find out, but I didn't hope that it remain a secret."



He explained, "I let it go because they looked like they were about my younger sister's age."