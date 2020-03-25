Comedian Jung Jun Ha creates buzz with a hilarious parody video of Park Sae-Ro-Yi and Jang Dae Hee from 'Itaewon Class'

Comedian Jung Jun Ha has uploaded a funny parody video of the drama 'Itaewon Class'.

The video, which was uploaded on the 25th, overlapped jTBC's 'Itaewon Class' with another tvN popular drama called 'The Curse', resulting in an unexpected collaboration between the two dramas. Jung Jun Ha brought about great laughter by parodying the characters Park Sae-Ro-Yi (Park Seo Joon) and Jang Dae Hee (Yoo Jae Myung) from 'Itaewon Class'.

It's reported that Jung Jun Ha actually visited the 'Danbam Pocha' street market stall that 'Itaewon Class' was filmed at to film this video!

"This is so funny."

"Strangely, this fits very nicely together."

"Wow, something funny after a while."

Jung Jun Ha has been operating his Youtube channel since this past February, boasting a follower count of over 30,000.

