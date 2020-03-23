Code Kunst announces new album 'People' will drop next week

Code Kunst is getting closer to the release of his latest album!

On March 23 KST, the producer took to his official Instagram account to share a jacket teaser as well as drop more information about his upcoming 4th full-length album 'People.' The album will sixteen tracks in total, including "KnoCK" featuring Baek Ye Rin, "JOKE!" featuring C Jamm and Simon Dominic, as well as "XII," a sequel to previous tracks "X" and "XI."

Meanwhile, Code Kunst has yet to reveal which other artists will be featured on the album, only raising fans' anticipation of its release.

Check out Code Kunst's album announcement below, and stay tuned for when 'People' drops on April 2!