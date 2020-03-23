9

Former Nine Muses member Hyuna announces that she's 27 weeks pregnant

Former Nine Muses member Hyuna has delivered the news that she is 27 weeks pregnant!

In a recent Instagram update, Hyuna announced that she is going to be a mother! Her caption reads: "Hello. This is Bandi (baby's nickname). I needed great courage to tell this news... I have two hearts in me. Omg I'm gonna be a MOTHER!! Already #27weeks." The cute video shows off a caption that reads "don't be surprised" before revealing a baby squirming around in an ultrasound!


Hyuna left the group in 2016 and got married to her non-celebrity husband at a small wedding on September 2017. Congratulations to the couple on the happy news!

Kyahhh!!! Congratsss Hyunnaa✨❤️

