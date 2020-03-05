Cheetah's contract with C9 Entertainment comes to an end

On March 6, C9 Entertainment announced, "After a serious discussion, we have come to a settlement and Cheetah's exclusive contract with us will come to an end this March 12. We would like to sincerely thank Cheetah for her growth alongside C9 Entertainment all this time."



Singer/rapper Cheetah, who debuted in 2014 with her 1st EP 'Cheetah Itself', is known not only for her well-recognized rap skills, but also as a well-rounded mentor for her role in the 'Produce' survival series, as well as through her various variety program appearances.

C9 Entertainment also cheered on Cheetah's future path moving forward, and asked fans to continue supporting her in her activities.

