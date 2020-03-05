Actor Shin Sung Rok drops out of upcoming SBS drama 'Penthouse' due to schedule conflicts

Actor Shin Sung Rok has ultimately decided to drop out of the cast of SBS's upcoming drama series, 'Penthouse'.

On March 6, SBS representatives confirmed to media outlets, "Shin Sung Rok will be leaving the cast of 'Penthouse', due to schedule conflicts."

The upcoming series, starring Kim So Yeon, Eugene, Lee Ji Ah, Ha Suk Jin, Bong Tae Kyu, and more, tells the story of greed-driven families who will do anything to live at an elite penthouse, considered the topmost tier of Gangnam. The series is expected to premiere some time in October of this year.

