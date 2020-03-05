Super Junior maintain #1 spot on Taiwanese music chart 'KKBOX' for 122 weeks straight, since 2017

According to SM Entertainment on March 6, Super Junior have set a new record for the most weeks at #1 on the Korean albums chart on Taiwan's 'KKBOX', at 122 weeks straight!

From November 6, 2017 through April 12, 2018, Super Junior's 8th full album 'Play' remained #1 on 'KKBOX's Korean albums chart for 23 weeks. The following week, Super Junior's 8th full repackaged album 'Replay' took over for the next 79 weeks from April 13, 2018 until October 17, 2019. Then, from October 18, 2019 through January 30, 2020, Super Junior's 9th full album 'Time Slip' overtook the #1 spot for a total of 15 weeks. Finally, from January 31, 2020 until the most latest week of March 5, 2020, Super Junior's 9th full repackaged album 'Timeless' continues to remain #1 on the same chart.

Not to mention, Super Junior also held the previous record for the most consecutive weeks on 'KKBOX's Korean albums chart at 121 weeks, from 2010 through 1212. As of March 5, the group has replaced their own record, proving their unchanging status as 'Hallyu Kings of Asia'.





Congratulations, Super Junior!

