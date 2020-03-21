BTS members take up the top 6 spots in individual boy group member brand value rankings this month

6

From February 19 through March 20, 2020, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of 598 individual K-Pop boy group members including in participation, media activity, communication, community activity, and more!

For the month of March, BTS members took up the top 6 spots in the Institute's full brand value rankings with Jimin in 1st place, Jungkook in 2nd, V in 3rd, SUGA in 4th, RM in 5th, and Jin in 6th. ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo and WINNER's Kang Seung Yoon followed in 7th and 8th place respectively, followed by the last BTS member j-Hope in 9th place. 

You can take a look at the Institute's full brand value ranking results, below.

Man, I really wish I can kick out those two kpop fkers in front of a dance legend, the disrespect, smh. Anyways BTS kings of korea.

