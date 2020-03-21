Nara boasts her flawless skin and complexion in 'Nylon' pictorial

Idol-turned-actress Nara of 'Itaewon Class' charmed readers with her flawless skin for the April issue of 'Nylon' magazine!

For this pictorial, Nara modeled skincare brand 'Kuoca' products with minimal makeup during her photoshoot, placing emphasis on her gorgeous complexion and healthy glow. Regarding her personal skincare regiment, Nara revealed, "I go for aesthetic treatments, then choose light, sensitive skincare products for my face."

Nara also shared her plans to take a break from the hectic routines of filming once 'Itaewon Class' comes to an end, using the opportunity to volunteer at animal shelters.