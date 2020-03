A recent V Live broadcast held by Stray Kids' Bang Chan where he alluded to former member Woojin's departure from the group.

"I know a person who had to face the worst consequence by making a lot of mistakes and it was bc of those mistakes that really affected ppl around him. If you make a promise with the team you need to be responsible and really keep those promises" "STAYs know what I'm talking abt" pic.twitter.com/lHDSM4oeoY — Z O N E ∞ (@CB97liner) March 24, 2020

guys was this his way of hinting about what happened with the woojin situation? pic.twitter.com/v5r5xLFeQX — 찬이 의 “방”🐺Ep. 48: 호 주 쓰 !! ⁰³²⁵ (@chansroomep48) March 24, 2020

Bang Chan apparently brought up the topic of team and betrayal and implied heavily that Woojin had done something to betray the group. Staff members quickly made Chan stop the stream after this incident. Woojin left the group back in October of 2019.

