Woojin leaves Stray Kids + the group to delay comeback

Stray Kids' Woojin has left the group.

JYP Entertainment announced, "Hello, this is JYP Entertainment.Woojin, who has been a Stray Kids member, has left the group due to personal reasons and we have canceled his exclusive contract. We apologize for causing concerns with this sudden news. Because of this, Stray Kids' mini-album 'Cle:LEVANTER', originally scheduled for November 25th, has been pushed back to December 9th. We apologize once again to the fans who have been waiting for a while. We ask for your support to Woojin, who will be walking a new road, and ask for STAYs' warm support for the 8 Stray Kids members who will be walking toward their dream again."

