A recently popular community forum post has netizens arguing: which female idol pulls off the blonde look the best?

Blonde is definitely a common but iconic look in the K-pop industry, and the original writer of the now-viral post nominated Oh My Girl's Jiho.

Other popular nominees include:

Taeyeon

BLACKPINK's Rose

Red Velvet's Yeri

GFriend's Sowon

TWICE's Sana

  TV DAILY

Red Velvet's Irene

Who do you think should have made the list? Do you agree with the nominations?