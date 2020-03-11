Actor Kim Woo Bin to start filming upcoming sci-fi movie 'Alien'

Actor Kim Woo Bin is starting filming for the upcoming sci-fi movie 'Alien'.



On March 11, AM Entertainment stated, "Kim Woo Bin will start filming 'Alien' later this month. However, the schedule could vary depending on the situation." 'Alien' is a crime science-fiction film about aliens who live in Korea and time travel to the Joseon Dynasty. The movie also stars Ryu Jun Yeol, Kim Tae Ri, Jo Woo Jin, Honey Lee, Yum Jung Ah, So Ji Sub, and Kim Eui Sung.



Filming was previously postponed due to the coronavirus, and it's now set to begin on March 28.



As previously reported, Kim Woo Bin has signed on with AM Entertainment, which is also home to his girlfriend Shin Min Ah, after 8 years with Sidus HQ. He's also reported to have made a complete recovery from cancer.

