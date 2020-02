Kim Woo Bin is all smiles in his latest profile picture.

The actor recently moved to his girlfriend Shin Min Ah's agency AM Entertainment after 8 years at Sidus HQ and got a new headshot! Many are excited to see that the actor is recovered from cancer and pursuing an acting career once again.

Kim Woo Bin looks healthy and happy in a youthful haircut and wool sweater. Are you excited to see him act again?