Yoon Si Yoon, Han Hye Jin & P.O to join 'Heart Signal 3' panel

Yoon Si Yoon, Han Hye Jin, and Block B's P.O are set to join the panel of Channel A's 'Heart Signal 3'.



On February 25, reports revealed Yoon Si Yoon, Han Hye Jin, and P.O are joining the cast of the upcoming season of the hit reality series. Viewers will once again get to follows 8 strangers as they live and love together.



Actor Yoon Si Yoon stated, "It's an honor to be able to join a show I enjoy watching. I'll look for the smallest signals in the Signal House and transmit them to the audience." Model Han Hye Jin expressed, "I think looking for signals in other people will make me reflect on my own dating experiences. I want to help the viewers relate to what is happening." P.O also said, "I was a fan of the first two seasons, so I'm happy to be joining as a panelist."



'Heart Signal 3' premieres on March 25 KST.

