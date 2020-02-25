Pentagon reveal 'Dr. BeBe' music clip

Pentagon have dropped a music clip for their latest title track "Dr. BeBe"!



In the music clip, fans get to see each of the members with their own camera as they sing the song. "Dr. BeBe" is the title song of Pentagon's first full album 'Universe: The Black Hall', and it's about calling for help from someone you love.



Watch Pentagon's "Dr. BeBe" music clip above and the MV here if you missed it!