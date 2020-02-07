3

VR technology helps a mother reunite with her deceased daughter

A viral Youtube video has garnered attention from netizens for its heartbreaking and touching content.

7-year old Nayeon passed away after being diagnosed with leukemiain 2017. However, due to current technology, professionals were able to recreate Nayeon in a VR experience. 

A special segment of the MBC special 'VR Human Documentary' showed a team using deep learning and AI to not only recreate Nayeon's likeness, but also her voice and movements using past videos and recordings of her. What ensued was a touching virtual reunion for Nayeon's mother who was able to finally say goodbye to her child.

Check out the video above. 

