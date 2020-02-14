6

Posted by germainej

VIXX's Ravi drops track list for 'El Dorado' 1st LP album

VIXX's Ravi has dropped the track list for his upcoming LP album 'El Dorado'.

The below teaser image reveals the 12 tracks on Ravi's 1st LP, which drops on February 24 KST. The title 'El Dorado' suggests that the rapper is ready to take listeners on a journey.

Stay tuned for updates on Ravi's 'El Dorado' comeback!

