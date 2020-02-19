A.C.E's label makes a statement regarding recent vandalism attack and ongoing malicious comments towards the group

A.C.E has been experiencing some unfortunate events by the hands of malicious anti-fans.

A.C.E's label Beat Interactive has made an official statement regarding legal action against former fans who attacked the group. It is stated that a former fan vandalized A.C.E's vehicle with glue.

The post on Twitter reads as follows:

"Hello. This is A.C.E's label Beat Interactive.





We are letting concerned fans know the situation after an incident happened last night that involved our artist A.C.E.





Last night at 10 pm, A.C.E's car was vandalized with glue while parked near their practice room. The individuals performed this act knowing the artists' schedules and had malicious intent, and we have reported it to the police. The CCTV footage is currently being investigated, and we will not accept any settlement in this case.





The members of A.C.E are currently experiencing anxiety due to this experience. We will be actively pursuing ways to protect their health and well-being. Recently, the members have also been targets of malicious and false comments and are receiving severe mental stress due to this. We have signed a contract with a law firm that specializes in this field and plan to file charges for defamation. The members will be getting mental health consultations and changing their schedules as a result of this incident.





We apologize for causing worry to fans and thank you for believing in A.C.E. We will work hard so that A.C.E can continue to pursue promotions safely."



