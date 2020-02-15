1

ONF's Wyatt & MK reveal lyric teasers for special single 'Message'

ONF's Wyatt and MK revealed lyric teasers for their upcoming special single 'Message'.

Wyatt's teaser states, "Holding your warm hand, I hug you. I'll protect you now," while MK's post it says, "Why do I like you? You're where my heart leads me to be." 'Message' will mark ONF's first music release is approximately 4 months.

ONF's 'Message' drops on February 17 KST. Check out Wyatt and MK's teasers above and below, J-US's teaser hereand leader Hyojin's teaser here.

