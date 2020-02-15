Ji Suk Jin looks back on his longtime friendship with Yoo Jae Suk

Ji Suk Jin looked back on his longtime friendship with Yoo Jae Suk.



Viewers know of Ji Suk Jin and Yoo Jae Suk as 'Running Man' castmates, and on the February 15th episode of MBC's 'Hangout with Yoo', Ji Suk Jin, Lee Kwang Soo, and Jo Se Ho discussed their relationship with the 'Nation's MC.' Ji Suk Jin said during his interview with producers, "I've been close with Yoo Jae Suk since 1991. Even if I sit there doing nothing, it's never boring with Yoo Jae Suk. When he wasn't famous, we went on a vacation to Busan once. That was 30 years ago, and we paid 5000 Won ($4.22 USD) to stay at a small in."





Lee Kwang Soo also talked about how he got to know Yoo Jae Suk, saying, "I debuted on a sitcom. I think I've known him for 10 years. He talked to me informally in the bathroom." Jo Se Ho said, "I got close to him when I appeared on the show 'Come to Play' with him. We talk to each other on the phone 3 times a week."



