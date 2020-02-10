ONF to release a special single for fans on YouTube

Boy group ONF will be sharing a special single for fans, exclusively on YouTube.

Back on February 10, the boy group began teasing their special single "Message" with a teaser image of leader Hyojin, announcing the single release for this February 17 at 6 PM KST.

In the teaser image, Hyojin writes on a sticky note, "Now that my wish for you to love me has come true, I leave this message of promise." This will mark ONF's first music release in approximately 4 months, as a treat to fans who are patiently waiting for the group's next comeback.



Make sure to check out ONF's new single "Message" on YouTube, next week on February 17!