Posted 26 minutes ago

ONF's J-US reveals lilac teaser image for special single 'Message'

ONF's J-US is next up in the group's teaser images for their upcoming special single 'Message'.

In the teaser image above, J-US lays back against a lilac tone, and his sticky note states, "It's because I miss you. A lot I do a lot." 'Message' will mark ONF's first music release is approximately 4 months.

ONF's 'Message' drops on February 17 KST. Check out J-US's teaser image below and leader Hyojin's teaser here. 

