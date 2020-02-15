4

News
IZ*ONE in talks to attend 'KCON 2020 Japan'

IZ*ONE are in talks to attend 'KCON 2020 Japan'.

On February 15, reports stated the 'Produce 48' project girl group would be attending the music event, and CJ ENM clarified, "We're currently in talks with their agency on their appearance."

IZ*ONE attended the 'KCON Japan' event last year, and if they do attend, they'll be joining ASTROOh My GirlSF9EVERGLOWPentagonThe BoyzLOONAONEUS, and TXT. 'KCON 2020 Japan' is scheduled for April 3-5 at the Makuhari Messe in Chiba.

In other news, IZ*ONE are dropping their first full album 'BLOOM*IZ' on February 17 KST. 

