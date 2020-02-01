Highlight's fans call for a boycott of Purple Museum which is former member Junhyung's new name

Highlight's fans seek boycott of former member Junhyung as fans suspect he is getting ready to return to the entertainment industry under the new name, Purple Museum.



Junhyung has left the group after admitting to his involvement with singer Jung Joon Young's hidden camera footage controversy. He is currently enlisted in the military.

Highlight's fans have recently discovered that Junhyung is getting ready to make a comeback under the new pseudonym, Purple Museum. As shown in the below pictures, on January 3, Junhyung has applied for trademarking the name "Purple Museum" for composing, training, album producing, and many more activities related to the entertainment industry.

Further, fans have also found a new Instagram account under that name. Fans are suspecting he is trying to produce songs under the new name.

아이돌 팬 여러분들 아니 그냥 케이팝 듣는 모든 분들❗ 용준형이 본명 말고 👉good life👈 나 👉purplemuseum👈 이라는 이름으로 작사작곡하려고 준비중인 것 같으니 꼭 걸러주시길❗❗ pic.twitter.com/a7iq1rP30G — 한탄계 (@support4hilight) February 1, 2020

