Posted by olmal AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Highlight's fans call for a boycott of Purple Museum which is former member Junhyung's new name

Highlight's fans seek boycott of former member Junhyung as fans suspect he is getting ready to return to the entertainment industry under the new name, Purple Museum

Junhyung has left the group after admitting to his involvement with singer Jung Joon Young's hidden camera footage controversy. He is currently enlisted in the military. 

Highlight's fans have recently discovered that Junhyung is getting ready to make a comeback under the new pseudonym, Purple Museum. As shown in the below pictures, on January 3, Junhyung has applied for trademarking the name "Purple Museum" for composing, training, album producing, and many more activities related to the entertainment industry.  

Further, fans have also found a new Instagram account under that name. Fans are suspecting he is trying to produce songs under the new name.

What do you think?

  1. Highlight
  2. Junhyung
kichi7149 pts 6 minutes ago 0
6 minutes ago

So what do you think he should do for living? He admits on his involvement but there is no action taken by the police. I mean, if he is in the wrong he would already be in jail. He also need to continue his live doing what he is capable off. Yall so quick boycotting people and its ugly. Preaching bout humanity but destroying someones life. I'm not his fans or whatsoever i'm just a fellow human.

abcix0 pt 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

Why do they care? Imagine stalking someone and looking into engines and then complain lmao. If you don't like him then move. Don't pay attention to him if you don't like him lol. Dead stalking his every move LOLOL. Also why are people acting like he was directly involved when he wasn't? All he was involved with was a 1:1 chat and he was drunk when he received a message and it stopped after that one chat. He had NO IDEA what JY and JH were doing. Junhyung is in the same spot as Zico.

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

