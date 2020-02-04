Netizens react to Seohyun's role in the short-form drama 'Hello Dracula' where she plays a lesbian

Netizens have been reacting to Seohyun's newest role in JTBC's short-form drama 'Hello Dracula'.

The idol turned actress will be playing the role of Anna, a lesbian with a good daughter syndrome who is attempting to reconnect with her mother after breaking up with her girlfriend of eight years. She will co-star alongside actress Lee Chung Ah in the short two-episode drama.

Netizens have been reacting to the news of the drama positively, stating:

"Wow they're both gorgeous."

"As soon as this airs, it will go crazy. So pretty, so pretty."



"The people in charge of casting didn't fool around."



"Make the drama 16 episodes instead of two."

"I have to watch this."

The short-form drama will air on February 17 and 18 at 9:30 pm KST. Check out the trailer of the drama below!