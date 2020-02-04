Dispatch reveals Kang Yong Suk's text messages with controversial blogger Dodomam, showing that they conspired to extort individuals by falsely accusing them of sexual assault and rape

Garo Sero Institute YouTube host and lawyer Kang Yong Suk is under heavy criticism after Dispatch exclusively revealed his text messages with controversial blogger Dodomam.

Dodomam and Kang Yong Seok were accused of having an affair back in 2015. Although the two denied it, Dodomam's husband alleged that the two spent time together in Hong Kong while records show that they were both in the city at the same time.

Their text message exchanges from 2015 heavily imply that the two and another woman 'A' were plotting to blackmail and falsely accuse an individual 'B,' who is said to be a high ranking stockbroker, of sexual assault and reads as follows.

K: Look forward to it.

D: Yes

K: We'll get money from 'B' in time for the holidays.

D: Haha I hope we get a lot of settlement money.

K: Now that I see the money in front of my eyes it's easy to write. *inserts text message notifying 'A'*. What do you think? I bet he'll freak out when he receives it.

D: Haha it's good.









K: He came to the office. I'm starting 'B's case. I'll first send a confirmation of the information.

D: What information?

K: I'm thinking of accusing him of injuries from rape. Then we'll get between 3 to 5 billion KRW ($2.5 to $4.2 million).

D: You can accuse him of rape injuries? Because we have to seem honest when we lie.

K: It doesn't matter if he did it or not. We can say it was a result of indecent assault. It doesn't matter if the rape is invalid.

D: If we say he sexually assaulted us or raped us, they will be picky about 'A' unni and my statements because we have to include lies.





K: Rape is the most severe charge after murder. It's hard to ask for 1 billion KRW ($845,000) just because of an injury. If we continue like this, he will be imprisoned the moment we make a case. He's imprisoned even if he denies it. His side is definitely going to ask to settle. If we say it's just injury there could be an argument so I'll take care of it. We'll file it as an injury but will strengthen the evidence.

D: Then send it like that. Seeing how the interrogation goes, I don't think I can make it by lying.



K: Ok. He works at company B. Let's get 3 billion KRW ($2.5 million). Half and half for you and 'A'? I'll only take one third.



D: Who's taking care of the settlement?



K: Our office specializes in that.







K: I'll earn you a lot of money. We should get 5 billion KRW ($4.2 million). Charges of rape are tougher than murder. Murder is a minimum 3-year sentence while rape is 5.



D: 5 billion KRW is too much haha. He might just say it's better to live in jail.



K: He keeps asking if we have evidence. I think it's better to submit the case and then settle. I'm writing the accusation right now. Let's sue him for now.

D: Do as you wish.





K: Read the documents and let me know if there is anything to fix. At this level, it is clear that it's rape.



D: He'll probably deny it.



K: He tried to touch you didn't he?



D: Not at all.



K: For indecent assault, it is still assault if he tried a little.



D: We're going to settle anyways. He asked if he could hold my hand once.



K: That's plenty.

K: You're going to get a call from the One-Stop Center. Participate in the investigation interview next week.

D: What's that?

K: Sexual assault victims are separately interviewed by female officers.

D: Haha. They do all sorts of weird things.

K: When you finish that, we raise the settlement fee by 1 billion KRW.

D: I should push that I got assaulted to the end right?



K: Of course. If the police ask to cross-examine, we have to participate. In these cases, the male is always disadvantaged.



D: What a headache.



K: There's nothing to be worried about. We have to go through this much for a larger settlement fee. Imagine how much of a headache 'B' has. He's trying his best to stay alive by pulling all sorts of stunts. We'll tire him out and go in for the kill at the end.

K: The case was submitted to the police according to the prosecution's opinion. We're going to elevate it and say you got hit in the head with a beer bottle 5 times.



D: I don't want to talk about that.



K: You got rushed to the hospital. The man is a stockbroker.



D: I'll reveal his job.



K: You have to talk about the beer bottle too so that the public opinion flips.





What do you think of this situation?