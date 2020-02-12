Mnet responds 'nothing is confirmed' regarding rumors of 'Queendom' season 2

On February 13, representatives from Mnet spoke up regarding recent rumors of its survival program 'Queendom', returning with season 2 soon.

The Mnet rep stated, "We are in the process of reviewing productions for 'Queendom' season 2. However, nothing is confirmed yet, such as whether this season will deal with girl groups or boy groups."

Mnet's 'Queendom' season 1, which came to an end back in October of last year, consisted of currently promoting girl groups competing on stage to determine the "real #1 group". After the season's finale, the program's Jo Wook Hyung PD stated in an interview that the possibility of a new season involving boy groups was likely, but that there were a lot of factors to consider.



Stay tuned for updates on the return of Mnet's 'Queendom' (or 'Kingdom')!