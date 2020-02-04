KARD reveal dark 'Red Moon' lyric teasers

KARD have revealed lyric teaser images for 'Red Moon'.



The teaser images for KARD's fourth mini album 'Red Moon' reveal a darker concept with a dark red wall, modern art, and serious expressions.



The lyric teasers reveal an intense theme for their title track, saying, "It's like a sun burning red blooming in the deep darkness," "We didn't even think of becoming enemies," "All eyes are on me, while your spirit crumbles," and "I wanted to send you off well since it's the last time, but."



KARD's 'Red Moon' drops on February 10 KST.