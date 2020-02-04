Pentagon have revealed dark, gothic teaser images for 'Universe: The Black Hall'.
'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's very first full-length album, and the group have been teasing a dark, aggressive concept. As you can see in their latest concept photos, the Pentagon members are in black suits as they take inspiration from the gothic underworld.
Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12.
Pentagon are a gothic band for 'Universe: The Black Hall' teaser images
