Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 47 minutes ago

Pentagon are a gothic band for 'Universe: The Black Hall' teaser images

Pentagon have revealed dark, gothic teaser images for 'Universe: The Black Hall'.

'Universe: The Black Hall' is Pentagon's very first full-length album, and the group have been teasing a dark, aggressive concept. As you can see in their latest concept photos, the Pentagon members are in black suits as they take inspiration from the gothic underworld.

Pentagon's 'Universe: The Black Hall' is set for release on February 12.

