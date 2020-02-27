Jung Joon Young & Jonghun's appeal trials postponed due to absence of witnesses

The appeal trials for Jung Joon Young and Jonghun have been postponed due to the absence of witnesses.



As previously reported, both Jung Joon Young and Jonghun appealed their 6-year and 5-year prison sentences for group sexual assault, respectively. However, the second hearing of 5 individuals, including Jung Joon Young and Jonghun who are suspected of violating the 'Special Act on the Punishment of Sexual Violence Crimes,' has been postponed until March 19 KST.



The trial scheduled for February 27 at the Soul High Court was planned to be conducted as a witness examination for the victims, but the witnesses were absent.



