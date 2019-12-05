Jung Joon Young appeals 6-year prison sentence for group sexual assault and distributing illegal hidden camera footage

Jung Joon Young is appealing the 6-year prison sentence he received for group sexual assault and distributing illegal hidden camera footage.



Following former F.T. Island member Jonghun's appeal yesterday, it's now been revealed Jung Joon Young and prosecution have both submitted an appeal to court. This means Jung Joon Young is seeking to appeal his sentence, while prosecution is seeking a heavier sentence than given.



Jung Joon Young, Jonghun, and 'Kim' will now be undergoing a second set of trials for their crimes.



As previously reported, Jung Joon Young received a 6-year prison sentence for illegally recording women with hidden cameras and collective sexual assault, former F.T. Island member Jonghun received a sentence of 5 years, and Kwon Hyuk Jun (also known as the brother of Girls' Generation's Yuri) received a prison sentence of 4 years.



