Rapper Beenzino and contents creator Stefanie Michova were recently invited to a global event hosted for creators from around the world, sponsored by 'Budweiser'!

Visiting the exciting city of Miami, Florida just ahead of 'Super Bowl Weekend', Beenzino and Stefanie Michova showcased their chic chemistry as a couple, accompanied by 'Dazed' magazine. Check out some previews of the two stars' Miami date below. Their full pictorial will be available in the March issue of 'Dazed'.