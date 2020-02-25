9

12

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

IZ*ONE bursts into tears after winning first on 'The Show'

IZ*ONE burst into tears after getting their first win on the February 25th broadcast of 'The Show' with their newest title track "Fiesta". 

The girls seemed overcome with emotions as they greeted the audience. Given the multiple setbacks, malicious rumors, and danger of disbanding due to 'Produce 101' voter fraud allegations, IZ*ONE has been killing music sales charts and are sure to continue succeeding as they continue promoting. 

Check out footage of their win and encore performance below. 

daebak_kpop34 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

So happy for them! They deserve it ❤️

stan-sm-groups 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Fiesta is a bop, one of iz*one best comebacks

