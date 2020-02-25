TXT are adorable school boys as they tease for special debut anniversary event MOA Academy

2

TXT has revealed their first teaser for MOA Academy!

MOA Academy is TXT's special debut anniversary event that they have prepared for their fans. The members have gained attention for their school-themed event including activities such as course registration, after school activities, and more! The teaser video shows TXT dressed as schoolboys before they fall asleep in adorable pajama outfits. 

Stay tuned for more updates as TXT will be releasing more content prior to their March 4th debut anniversary. 

