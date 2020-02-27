IU donates over $165K for coronavirus relief efforts

IU has donated 200 million Won ($165,135.16 USD) for coronavirus relief efforts.



On February 27, reports revealed IU had donated 100 million Won ($82,573.03 USD) to the charity organization Good Neighbors and 100 million Won to the Korea Medical Association. The singer and actress is reported to have donated to the Korea Medical Association to provide support, such as protective suits and masks, for medical staff fighting the coronavirus.



In related news, IU was featured in Forbes Asia's annual 'Heroes of Philanthropy' list last year for donating a total of $800,000 USD to a variety of causes since 2018.

