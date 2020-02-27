Actress Oh Yeon Seo revealed as main host of OnStyle's 'Get it Beauty 2020'

Actress Oh Yeon Seo has been announced as the new main host of OnStyle's 'Get it Beauty 2020'.



On February 27, reports revealed style icon Oh Yeon Seo would be taking on the beauty show as the main MC. The actress expressed, "I have a lot of interest in beauty, and it's a field I enjoy so I decided to appear on the show. I think I'll be able to communicate well with viewers while learning together. Though it may not be special, I want to deliver the know-how I gained, and I'll work hard so that the program can become even more useful."



'Get it Beauty 2020' will center around the theme "the beauty of all people," which will include people of varying ages, genders, and skin types. The upcoming season will also include a blind product test and 10 popular beauty influences as well as a segment titled "scenderella," which will feature trending beauty and fashion items on social media.



'Get it Beauty 2020' premieres on March 13 KST.