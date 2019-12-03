IU featured in 'Forbes Asia's annual 'Heroes of Philanthropy' list

Singer and actress IU has been featured in 'Forbes Asia's annual 'Heroes of Philanthropy' list.



On December 3, 'Forbes Asia' magazine announced its list of 30 outstanding altruists in the Asia-Pacific region, including billionaires, entrepreneurs, and celebrities who've generously donated their money for the greater good. IU made the list as the youngest featured 'Hero of Philanthropy' for her donations to charities.



'Forbes Asia' wrote:





"The youngest to make the list, the singer-actress, who goes by her stage name IU, has given a total of 900 million won ($800,000) to a variety of causes since 2018. This April she donated to Gangwon Province to help fund relief efforts after a massive forest fire left nearly 4,200 people homeless. She was the first of many celebrities, including fellow K-pop stars PSY and Suzy Bae, to donate to that cause.



In March, she made a donation to the Seoul Association of the Deaf after starring in a drama series that highlighted the lives of deaf and speech-impaired individuals. In May, she donated to Childcare Korea, an organization that serves underprivileged children. IU, who grew up poor, has made annual donations of 300 million won to 500 million won to various charities for the past five years."

Good job to IU! Take a look at the full 'Heroes of Philanthropy' list here.