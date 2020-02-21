4

1

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 26 minutes ago

Henry reveals that he's going to start a 'Henry Cafe' after being inspired by Park Narae's 'Narae Bar'

AKP STAFF

Henry has stated that he wants to start his own 'Henry Cafe' after being inspired by Park Narae's 'Narae Bar'. 

Henry appeared on the February 21st broadcast of 'I Live Alone' where he showed viewers the process of looking for a new one. While touring houses with his friends, he stated: "I want to make a 'Henry Cafe'. I'm not trying to win over 'Narae Bar'. Everyone always goes there. I think I can do it." 

Comedia Park Narae is well known among her friends for hosting friends at her homemade bar which is commonly known as 'Narae Bar'. It seems like Henry has taken inspiration from her idea and is putting his own personal twist on it!

Check out the clip below.

  1. Henry
0 388 Share 80% Upvoted
BTS
BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
8 hours ago   117   16,867
BTS
BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
8 hours ago   117   16,867
BTS
BTS interview live with 'Today' show!
2 hours ago   9   2,427
Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
13 hours ago   41   18,091

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND