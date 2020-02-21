Henry reveals that he's going to start a 'Henry Cafe' after being inspired by Park Narae's 'Narae Bar'

Henry has stated that he wants to start his own 'Henry Cafe' after being inspired by Park Narae's 'Narae Bar'.

Henry appeared on the February 21st broadcast of 'I Live Alone' where he showed viewers the process of looking for a new one. While touring houses with his friends, he stated: "I want to make a 'Henry Cafe'. I'm not trying to win over 'Narae Bar'. Everyone always goes there. I think I can do it."

Comedia Park Narae is well known among her friends for hosting friends at her homemade bar which is commonly known as 'Narae Bar'. It seems like Henry has taken inspiration from her idea and is putting his own personal twist on it!

Check out the clip below.