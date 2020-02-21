30

7

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Shindong shows off the results from his diet and exercise routine

Super Junior's Shindong is continuing his weight loss journey and fans are in awe of his visuals.

The star has lost an impressive amount of weight after he revealed that he was told he could die if he did not take care of his health. Since then, Shindong has been making frequent Instagram updates while showing off his hard-earned results! 

🚙

Shindong is definitely looking healthy and happy as he prepares to drive! He is currently promoting Super Junior's newest title track "2YA2YAO!"

TaeBreeze826 pts 1 hour ago 1
1 hour ago

He looks so different! I almost didn’t recognize him! Looking great shindong! Fighting! 🥰🥰

TzuyuGirl-198 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

what is his rotine ?

BTS
BTS drop 'ON' Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima
9 hours ago   123   19,502
Seungri
Seungri reportedly confirmed to enlist next month
15 hours ago   45   19,360

