Posted by germainej

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung shows her love and appreciation for late idol Sulli

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Sooyoung showed her love and appreciation for late idol Sulli.

On February 19, Sooyoung posted news headlines on her Instagram story about the temporary suspension of comments on Naver entertainment articles and possible suspension of real-time search rankings. One news headline stated, "Last October, Daum discontinued comments and search rankings after the death of Sulli."

The Girls' Generation member then captioned, "She lived like a great wave and became a breakwater," referring to how Sulli's unfortunate passing caused changes in the way entertainment articles are dealt with on major portals.    

In other news, Sooyoung is currently starring in the OCN drama 'Tell Me What You Saw'.

It really hurts that some Idols are considering Suicide because they aren't seeing any hope it this world anymore. I hope things will change.

